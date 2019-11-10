Basketball: NBA Raptors lose Lowry for two weeks, Ibaka indefinitely

LOS ANGELES: Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss at least the next two weeks of the NBA season while Spanish forward Serge Ibaka is sidelined indefinitely, the club announced Saturday (Nov 9).

Lowry, who helped the Raptors win the NBA title last season, suffered a broken left thumb in the first quarter of a 122-104 victory on Friday at New Orleans.

Lowry, averaging 24.0 points and 6.7 assists this season, played only 16 minutes before suffering the injury, finishing with six points and five assists.

The timetable means Lowry will miss at least six games, including the Raptors' matchup Monday at the Los Angeles Clippers against former teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for his role in leading Toronto over the Golden State Warriors in last June's best-of-seven championship series.

But Leonard left the Raptors to join the Clippers, who are off to a 6-3 start and expected to be among the NBA's top clubs this season.

Ibaka suffered a sprained right ankle late in the first half at New Orleans and will undergo more tests in Los Angeles before a timetable for his return is determined.

The Raptors (6-2) play at the NBA-leading Los Angeles Lakers (7-1) on Sunday.