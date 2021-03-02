Basketball: Noah calls time on NBA career

LOS ANGELES: French international Joakim Noah announced his retirement from basketball on Monday (Mar 1), ending a 13-season NBA career.

Noah, 36, confirmed earlier reports he planned to retire in a statement on Instagram.

"It was a hell of a ride," Noah wrote. "Thank you to all those who show me love throughout my journey."

The two-time NBA All-Star, who was named the league's 2014 Defensive Player of the Year, eventually plans to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls - the team that picked him in the 2007 Draft.

Noah, the son of French tennis great Yannick Noah, enjoyed the best years of his career with the Bulls during nine seasons in Chicago.

He joined the New York Knicks in 2016 but his appearances were limited by injury as well as a 20-game suspension for a doping violation.

He joined the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2018-2019 campaign, averaging 7.1 points per game in 42 appearances.

He signed a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last year but was waived by the club in December after making only five appearances for the team.