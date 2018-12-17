Basketball: Shorthanded Nuggets topple NBA-best Raptors

LOS ANGELES: Nick Foles, who led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory last season, finds himself in a familiar spot as the Eagles' backup quarterback looks poised to take them on another late-season run.

Foles did his part to set the stage for a possible playoff sequel, taking over for starter Carson Wentz and passing for 270 yards as the Eagles kept their postseason hopes alive with a 30-23 upset of the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night (Dec 16).

"I am blessed to be part of an amazing team and just enjoying the moment," said Foles, who completed 24-of-31 passes. "I didn't look at the time or the score.

"I just wanted to communicate to the guys to stay in the moment and don't think of anything else. Just executive this play, and the guys were able to do that."

Foles started the first two games this year while Wentz was recovering from a knee injury suffered against the Rams in Los Angeles last season.

Earlier this week, Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured vertebra, which meant surrendering the reigns again to Foles for another key matchup on the road in Los Angeles.

The win over the Rams was impressive but the Eagles still have little room for error as they try to win their final two games to give themselves a shot at a playoff berth.

"I feel so bad for Carson, the competitor that he is," said Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. "Nick has been here before and we just got to rally behind him and keep him motivated."

The Rams dropped to 11-3 and have now lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in coach Sean McVay's tenure.

"However way you cut it, we are all in this together and we all have to do better," said McVay. "This wasn't good enough. It is a tough pill to swallow. We have got to find a way to gather ourselves together."

The Eagles scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter and then survived the Rams' late rally. They got help from Rams special teams player JoJo Natson, who fumbled a punt return that Philadelphia's D.J. Alexander recovered with 2:51 remaining.

Philadelphia improved to 7-7 and trail NFC East leader Dallas (8-6) and are tied with Washington (7-7), so they will need help to get back into the postseason.