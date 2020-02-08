Basketball: Siakam, Fall and Markkanen among NBA global camp coaches

NEW YORK: Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam of Cameroon and Senegalese giant Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics will be among coaches for an international youth camp next week in Chicago.

Forty boys and 24 girls from a total of 34 nations will attend the Basketball Without Borders global camp on February 14-16 being staged as part of the NBA All-Star Game weekend festivities.

Siakam, who helped the Raptors win last year's NBA crown, and Fall, a rookie reserve center who stands 7ft 5ins (2.26m), will be joined as instructors by Latvian center Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards and Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls.

Young players from Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe and the Americas will attend the sessions, whose instructors will also include former Women's NBA players and NBA several assistant coaches.

More than 30 former attendees at such camps were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, including Phoenix star Deandre Ayton from the Bahamas, Japan's Rui Hachimura of the Wizards and Canadians R.J. Barrett of New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Jamal Murray of Denver.