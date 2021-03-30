Basketball: Spurs sign veteran Senegalese center Dieng

WASHIGNTON: Senegalese center Gorgui Dieng, in his eighth NBA season, was signed by the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, three days after being released by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 31-year-old filled the vacancy left by the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge, who joined the Brooklyn Nets.

Dieng has career averages of 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 537 games played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis since being taken by Utah with the 21st pick of the 2013 NBA Draft and traded to Minnesota the same night.

The Grizzlies obtained Dieng from the T-Wolves in February 2020 and he averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in a reserve role over 39 games in parts of two seasons with Memphis.

The Spurs are 23-20, seventh in the Western Conference.