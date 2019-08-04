Basketball: Warriors agree four-year extension with Green

SAN FRANCISCO: Three-time NBA champion Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, linking him to the club until mid-2024, ESPN reported on Saturday (Aug 3).

The 29-year-old power forward, an emotional leader as well as a versatile playmaker, was set to become a free agent next July but will stay with the Warriors, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.

Green's remaining contract now goes for five years and pays US$118 million.

Green provides inside power and rebounding that helps provide room for 3-point sharpshooters Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to maximize their outside shooting skills.

After helping the Warriors win the 2015 NBA crown, he combined with All-Star center Kevin Durant on a formidable Warriors' dynasty lineup that brought titles in 2017 and 2018 before Durant was hurt in the 2019 playoffs and Golden State lost the NBA Finals in June to the Toronto Raptors.

Green, the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, has been on the NBA's All-Defensive first or second team for five consecutive seasons.

Since his NBA debut in 2012, Green has a team-high 22 triple-doubles and the fifth-most in the NBA in that span.

Along with guard D'Angelo Russell plus Curry and Thompson, Green gives the Warriors four NBA All-Stars under contract as they move into a new US$1 billion arena in San Francisco next season.

Thompson, who suffered a major left knee injury in the NBA Finals, signed a five-year maximum deal worth US$190 million in July.

Russell was obtained in a trade deal that helped Durant wind up in Brooklyn and signed to a four-year contract worth US$117 million.

Green has career averages of 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots a game in the regular season. In his 123 career playoff appearances, those figures all rise to 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks a game.