Basketball: Warriors take the Heat, Embiid leads 76ers over LeBron's Lakers

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant scored a game-high 39 points as the NBA champion Golden State Warriors rallied from an early 19-point deficit to edge the Miami Heat 120-118 on Sunday (Feb 10).

DeMarcus Cousins sank two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to play to help the Warriors hold off the Heat, who fell eight behind in the fourth quarter but took a 118-115 lead with 51.5 seconds left after back-to-back steals and baskets from Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade.

Durant responded with his first three-pointer of the contest - after six misses from beyond the arc - to tie the game and Cousins made his free throws to seal the Warriors' 15th win in their last 16 games.

"We knew it was going to be a game they came out and played hard on both ends of the court," Durant said.

"They came out and hit us in the mouth early, but I like how we withstood the storm and kept fighting."

Durant said there was no mystery to the Warriors' comeback, fuelled by a 12-0 scoring run early in the third quarter.

"We were just locked in, playing our brand," he said. "We moved the ball, we made shots after a while - it took us a while to wake up on Sunday."

Klay Thompson scored 29 points for the Warriors and Stephen Curry, after a rocky first quarter with just three points, finished with 25.

Josh Richardson led the Heat with 37 points. Veteran Dwyane Wade added 10 off the bench, two days after a frighting fall in Sacramento.

"He's built like Captain America," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 143-120 in a matchup of high-profile NBA clubs.

The 24-year-old Cameroon 7-footer (2.13m) was supported by 22 points from Tobias Harris and 21 more from JJ Redick in a romp over LeBron James and the Lakers, who fell to 28-28.

At 36-20, the 76ers pulled within 5.5 games of Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee as Embiid pondered the team's title hopes.

"We've got a chance, especially this year. We've got to keep working," he said. "I plan on being here for a long time. This is my city."

A trade with the Los Angeles Clippers added Harris to the lineup and Embiid likes the move even though new players must adjust to the 76ers in mid-season.

"I think we got better," Embiid said. "These new guys, we've got to teach them the new system, but I think we're going to be great."

Every Embiid rebound came on the defensive boards, with the African star already seeing himself as the NBA's top defender.

"I feel like defensively I'm the best in the league and that's where it starts," Embiid said. "When I can carry the load defensively I'm going to do so."

James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a losing cause.

DONCIC CARRIES LOAD

In Dallas, Slovenian 19-year-old swingman Luka Doncic scored 28 points, including what proved to be the game-winning 3-point play, as the Dallas Mavericks edged visiting Portland 102-101.

Doncic, who also had nine rebounds and six assists, boosted Dallas ahead 102-99 with 88 seconds remaining but Portland's CJ McCollum hit a jumper to create the final margin.

Doncic played the entire fourth quarter, scoring 13 points in the period as the Mavs outscored Portland 24-9 in the final frame to rally from a 15-point deficit.

"I love the fact that he loves carrying the load," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of his young star. "He's one of those dynamic young players that has the charisma to give his teammates confidence."

Doncic, meanwhile, was disappointed at missing two shots in the final 45 seconds.

"I should have made those shots down the stretch, which I'm not happy about," he said. "But I'm glad we got the win."

Doncic's miss with 13.1 seconds left gave Portland a final chance, but Damian Lillard missed a jumper.