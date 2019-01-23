Bath centre Joseph added to England training squad

Bath centre Jonathan Joseph has been added to England's squad for their training camp in Portugal ahead of their opening Six Nations match against Ireland, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

Joseph, who has 40 caps for England, returned to action for Bath against Toulouse on Sunday for the first time since breaking his foot against Saracens last April.

"Centre Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)... has been added to the squad having proved his fitness at the weekend playing for his club," the RFU said in a statement.

The 36-man squad will leave for Portugal on Wednesday and will be trimmed down to 25 before flying to Dublin on Jan. 31 for their match against defending champions Ireland two days later.

