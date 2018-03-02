Bautista Agut sets up Dubai semi-final with Jaziri

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut powered past Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

REUTERS: Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut powered past Croatia's Borna Coric 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Bautista Agut overcame a slow start to outclass his opponent and stay in the hunt for his second title of the season.

The Auckland Classic champion takes on wildcard Malek Jaziri for a place in the final. Jaziri defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4 3-6 6-3.

"I think I played very good tennis," Bautista Agut said. "It was not easy to beat Borna... he's very solid. He was hitting very good serves and playing very aggressively. I didn't rest all match."

Bautista Agut, who trailed 3-1 early in the contest, fought back to claim the opening set in the tiebreak. He then won a decisive break at 4-4 in the second set and pushed on to reach his first Dubai semi-final.

Jaziri recovered from losing the second set to pull away to reach his third semi-final on the Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a great feeling," Tunisian Jaziri said. "I am playing the best tennis of my life."

Second seed Lucas Pouille battled back after losing the first set to Japan's Yuichi Sugita to win 3-6 6-3 6-2. The Frenchman takes on the winner of the match between Filip Krajinovic and Evgeny Donskoy.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)