Bautista Augut upset by Kukushkin in first round

NEW YORK: Spanish 10th seed Roberto Bautista Augut was upset 3-6 6-1 6-4 3-6 6-3 by Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Bautista Augut, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon last month, was broken seven times by Kukushkin as he exited the year's final Grand Slam in the opening round for the second consecutive year.

It was Kukushkin's first victory over the Spaniard in four career meetings.

Up next for the Kazakh will be Australian Alexei Popyrin, who beat Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 7-6(5) earlier on Tuesday.

