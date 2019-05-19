Bayern coach Kovac insists he will not be sacked after league win

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac insisted he would still be in charge next season after wrapping up the Bundesliga title with a 5-1 win over old club Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (May 18).

Kovac has been under increasing pressure of late, and reports earlier this week suggested that he would be shown the exit door even if he won a league and cup double this month.

Advertisement

Bayern immediately denied the rumour, and Kovac defiantly insisted that he would remain in his job on Saturday.

"I am convinced that I will continue," he told Sky, after being drenched in wheat beer during Bayern's customary title celebrations.

Asked about the report, he said he had "other, first-hand information", suggesting that he had been given a job guarantee by the Bayern hierarchy.

Bayern fans chanted Kovac's name as the clock ticked down on their title-winning victory on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That touched me, because I am a human being of flesh and blood," Kovac told Sky.

"I want to thank the whole crowd."