Bayern cruise past Nuremberg 3-0 to continue rise

Champions Bayern Munich eased past Nuremberg 3-0 in the Bavarian derby with two goals from Robert Lewandowski, to continue their recovery from a dip in form and move into second place.

Lewandowski struck twice in the first half and Franck Ribery added another in the 56th as Bayern found minimal resistance from their toothless opponents.

The reigning champions, who have won the last six consecutive league titles, are on 27 points, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund who beat Schalke 04 2-1 on Saturday.

Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 26, are in action on Sunday against VfB Stuttgart.

