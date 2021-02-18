Bayern defender Pavard sidelined with COVID-19 infection

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has been quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Thursday.

BERLIN:

Bayern said he was isolating at home and was feeling well.

The French World Cup winner is the latest Bayern player to be sidelined by the infection. Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez had also been quarantined in the past, with the latter two returning to training this week.

Midfielder Thomas Mueller missed out on the Club World Cup final last week after testing positive while in Qatar.

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga, five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig. They face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday and then play Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

