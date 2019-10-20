Bayern defender Suele sidelined with torn cruciate ligament

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Suele has torn a cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery immediately, the German champions announced on Sunday.

The Germany international, who was injured during the first half of the 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday, is expected to be sidelined for several months.

"The central defender suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He will undergo surgery today," Bayern said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Suele tore his cruciate ligament in the same knee back in 2014.

It is a bitter blow for the Bavarians who are third in the Bundesliga after failing to win their last two games. They have conceded 10 goals in eight games.

Bayern travel to Greece's Olympiakos for their Champions League encounter next week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Lawrence)