Bayern hit Paderborn for six to reach German Cup semis

REUTERS: Bayern Munich dismantled third-tier Paderborn to sweep into the German Cup semi-finals with a thumping 6-0 win on Tuesday.

The lower league side, who suffered successive relegations after playing in the Bundesliga three years ago, began brightly but were swiftly outclassed by visiting Bayern, who have won the competition a record 18 times.

Kingsley Coman gave Bayern the lead after 19 minutes, sweeping home from close range after Arjen Robben had missed his kick, and the France forward then teed up Robert Lewandowski with a delightful pass for the second.

Bayern effectively ended Paderborn's resistance four minutes before halftime when a beautiful long ball from Mats Hummels found Joshua Kimmich, who beat the keeper at his near post with a calm finish.

Bayern landed a further blow 10 minutes into the second half when Corentin Tolisso headed home unmarked from a corner. Robben curled the ball home from the edge of the area and then tapped in from close range to complete an emphatic win late on.

Bayer Leverkusen host Werder Bremen later on Tuesday, while the semi-final lineup will be completed on Wednesday when last year's runners-up Eintracht Frankfurt host Mainz 05 and VfL Wolfsburg visit Schalke 04 in the remaining quarter-final ties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)