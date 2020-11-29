Bayern made to sweat for 3-1 win at Stuttgart

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Kingsley Coman scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich came from a goal behind to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday and defend their top spot in the Bundesliga.

STUTTGART, Germany: Kingsley Coman scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich came from a goal behind to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday and defend their top spot in the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski drilled in his 12th league goal of the season on the stroke of halftime from a Coman assist to turn the game around after Tanguy Coulibaly had put the hosts in front in the 20th minute and Coman had levelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the seventh consecutive game in which Bayern conceded a goal, and Philipp Foerster should have doubled Stuttgart's lead when he missed the target from three metres out.

But Coman then hit the home side on the break, confirming his fine current form when he scored from a tight angle to level the tie in the 38th.

Stuttgart kept carving out chances in the second half and Manuel Neuer did his best to keep the visitors in front. It was not until Douglas Costa's low shot in the 87th made it 3-1 that the Bavarians were able to breathe more easily.

Bayern, who face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week, are on 22 points with RB Leipzig second on 20 after beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)