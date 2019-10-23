Bayern Munich fans injured in clashes at youth game in Athens

At least six Bayern Munich supporters were injured during clashes with hooligans who stormed the pitch during a youth game in Athens, police officials said on Tuesday.

The UEFA Youth League game between Bayern Munich and Olympiacos was halted at the 84th minute, after a group of about 80 hooded people riding motorcycles and carrying bats and sticks stormed the pitch and attacked the fans in the stands.

Olympiacos was trailing 4-0 when the violence erupted, just hours before a Champions League game between the two teams.

A security guard was also injured, a police official said, adding that there were no arrests so far.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

