Bayern Munich's Davies crowned Canada player of year

Alphonso Davies, who set a Major League Soccer transfer record when he moved from the Vancouver Whitecaps to German champions Bayern Munich, was named Canada Soccer's player of the year on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Alphonso Davies, who set a Major League Soccer transfer record when he moved from the Vancouver Whitecaps to German champions Bayern Munich, was named Canada Soccer's player of the year on Wednesday.

It has been a season of honours for the 18-year-old who was also voted the Whitecaps player of the year after eight goals and 11 assists helped him earn selection to the MLS All-Star game.

Advertisement

Davies has won nine caps for Canada, scoring three goals and assisting on four.

Those numbers caught the attention of the German champions Bayern, who in July paid US$22 million for the then 17-year-old.

Davies, who turned 18 in November, will join Bayern in January when the international transfer window opens.

"He has been a stand-out performer for club and country and that is just a consistent reality now for Alphonso Davies," said John Herdman, head coach of Canada's national men's team, in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For club, he picked up many an accolade, culminating with what looks like one of the biggest signings our country has ever seen.

"For Canada, every time he has been asked to take a responsibility and support the team, even playing out of position, he has shown his character."

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ian Chadband)