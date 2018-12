Bayern Munich to face Liverpool, PSG meet Man Utd

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NYON, Switzerland: Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in the Champions League round of 16 in one of three England-Germany clashes, while Manchester United will face PSG following the draw made at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who have reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid and Barcelona take on Olympique Lyonnais, while AS Roma face Porto.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Mitch Phillips)