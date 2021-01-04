Bayern retain top spot with comeback 5-2 win over Mainz

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Champions Bayern Munich held on to the Bundesliga's top spot after fighting back from two goals down to beat second-bottom Mainz 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest on Sunday as Robert Lewandowski contined his scoring run.

MUNICH, Germany: Champions Bayern Munich held on to the Bundesliga's top spot after fighting back from two goals down to beat second-bottom Mainz 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest on Sunday as Robert Lewandowski contined his scoring run.

The Polish striker took his tally to 19 league goals with a late brace to seal Bayern's comeback after they trailed 2-0 at halftime as Jonathan Burkardt and Alexander Hack gave the visitors a shock first-half lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Latza missed a gilt-edged chance to add a third for Mainz shortly after the break before Joshua Kimmich pulled one back with a close-range header and Leroy Sane equalised with a scorcher from 20 metres into the bottom right corner.

Halftime substitute Niklas Suele turned the tide when he volleyed home from inside the area before Lewandowski converted a penalty and then bundled in a Thomas Mueller cross from the right as Mainz collapsed in the final 20 minutes.

The result left Bayern on 33 points from 14 games, two more than second-placed RB Leipzig who were 1-0 winners at Vfb Stuttgart on Saturday.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Advertisement