Bayern's Alaba, Tolisso doubtful against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes will decide at the last minute if full back David Alaba and midfielder Corentin Tolisso can play in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home against Real Madrid, he said on Tuesday.

The German champions, itching for revenge after last year's elimination to Real in their fourth successive exit in the competition to a Spanish opponent, are already without Chile international Arturo Vidal, sidelined for the rest of the season following surgery.

"For David Alaba and Corentin Tolisso it will be decided tomorrow morning if they will be included in the squad," Heynckes told reporters.

Austria international Alaba has been nursing a back injury for some weeks and missed their final training session earlier on Tuesday while Frenchman Tolisso has just recovered from a shin injury.

"Teams in the last four of the Champions League have to deal with injuries," Heynckes added. "Arturo is for me a very important player for example. But we need to compensate for that loss."

Bayern are chasing their sixth European Cup, hoping to repeat their 2013 treble-winning season, again under Heynckes, but they will need their strongest team against the holders and 12-time European Cup winners.

The veteran coach, who came out of retirement in September to take over Bayern again, said despite Real's strength and its two consecutive Champions League titles there were no favourites.

"This match will be a delight for the football consumer because you have top players on both sides and teams play attractive, cultivated football," the German said.

"There is no favourite tomorrow. Although I do have a good feeling for us."

This is the both clubs' fourth two-legged tie in seven seasons with Real winning two.

"In a semi-final with such teams with huge tradition in the Champions League there is no favourite. You can say that Real have won the last two titles in a row and maybe they have an advantage but we are in a really good state," Heynckes said.

"We have won the Bundesliga, we are in the German Cup final, we are playing an outstanding season and we want to crown it with a spot in the final. But favourites? For me there are no favourites."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)