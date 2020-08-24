Bayern's Coman in for Perisic, Navas back for PSG

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has opted for French midfielder Kingsley Coman instead of Ivan Perisic on the left flank for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain.

Jerome Boateng is fit to start in the Bayern central defence, having recovered from a knock picked up in the semi-final win over Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas returns to the starting lineup having recovered from injury but midfielder Marco Verratti has to settle for a place on the bench.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)