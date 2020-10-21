Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game

Sport

Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game

Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Hertha BSC
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Hertha BSC - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 4, 2020. Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry reacts. Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

"The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home," Bayern said in a statement.

The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

