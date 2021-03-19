Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool in Champions League last eight

REUTERS: Holders Bayern Munich will face the team they beat in last year's Champions League final in this season's quarter-finals after being paired with Paris St Germain in Friday's draw.

In the other standout tie of the last eight 13-times champions Real Madrid face six-times winners Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final won by the Spanish club.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund with the winners to face either Bayern or PSG in the semi-finals.

There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Draw:

Quarter-final 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter-final 2: Porto v Chelsea

Quarter-final 3: Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Quarter-final 4: Real Madrid v Liverpool

First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14.

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q-F 3 v Winner of Q-F 1

Semi-final 2: Winner of Q-F 4 v Winner of Q-F 2

First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5.

The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)