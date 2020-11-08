Bayern waiting to see extent of Kimmich injury

Bayern Munich were waiting to discover the extent of Joshua Kimmich's injury on Saturday after he limped out of their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

DORTMUND, Germany: Bayern Munich were waiting to discover the extent of Joshua Kimmich's injury on Saturday after he limped out of their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old, one of the most consistent performers for the European champions, hurt his right knee as he tripped Erling Haaland to stop the Dortmund striker breaking away in the 35th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany international Kimmich, who was booked for the foul, was clearly in a lot of pain and had to be helped from the field by two members of staff. Bayern said he would be examined when they returned to Munich.

"We'll have to wait and see. He's one of our key players in that position. A lay-off wouldn't be easy to deal with," said coach Hansi Flick.

Kimmich is also in Germany's squad for the Nations League games at home to Ukraine on Nov. 14 and away to Spain three days later.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement