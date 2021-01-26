BC Partners taps Vialli advisory firm to strike Inter deal - sources

BC Partners has hired a company co-founded by former Juventus and Chelsea soccer star Gianluca Vialli to advise it on a deal to buy into Italian Serie A club Inter Milan, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

LONDON/MILAN: BC Partners has hired a company co-founded by former Juventus and Chelsea soccer star Gianluca Vialli to advise it on a deal to buy into Italian Serie A club Inter Milan, three sources told Reuters on Monday.

The European private equity firm is in talks to buy into Inter Milan as top investor Suning looks round for resources to inject into the loss-making club, sources have said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A deal, which could value the former European champions at around 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion), would be the latest sign of interest from private equity investors in Italian soccer.

"Tifosy has been brought in to help BC Partners in its ambitions," one of the sources said.

BC Partners is currently performing due diligence on the Milanese soccer club and may buy out minority investors including investment firm LionRock Capital, which holds a 31per cent stake in the club, the sources said.

Sports advisory firm Tifosy Capital & Advisory was co-founded by Vialli along with a former Goldman Sachs banker and two other investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's name is a play on the Italian word "tifosi", meaning fans.

BC Partners and LionRock declined to comment. Tifosy was not immediately available for a comment. (US$1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Elvira Pollina and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alex Richardson)