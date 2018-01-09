Beach volleyball: FIVB World Tour to make Singapore pit-stop in June

SINGAPORE: Combining world-class beach volleyball action in the day and several after-parties at the beach at night, the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour 2018 will be making a four-day stop in Singapore from Jun 21.

This is the first time Singapore will be hosting a World Tour event and it will be held at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, announced organisers on Tuesday (Jan 9).

More than 20 elite teams from around the world will compete for points to earn a spot at the FIVB World Tour Finals in Germany later this year.

Organised by the Volleyball Association of Singapore (VAS) and supported by Sport Singapore and Tote Board, the competition at Siloso Beach will also feature up to three men's and three women's teams from Singapore.

There will be a prize purse of US$50,000.

The two-star event in Singapore will be held at a specially constructed arena at Siloso Beach that can host both the women's and men's competition. (Photo: FIVB)

The Singapore event is the Volleyball World Tour's 28th out of its 42 other international pit-stops for the 2017/2018 season.

Building on the success of hosting the 29th South East Asian Beach Volleyball tournament in September last year, VAS president Ang Wei Neng said the time was ripe to organise a more high-profile tournament in the country.

"It was during that event in Singapore that a senior FIVB official paid a visit and was impressed by the quality of the players and the organisation," said Mr Ang, who is also a Member of Parliament. "The FIVB official then encouraged us to organise a World Tour leg. At the end of last year, we decided to take up the challenge and organise one this year."

"We hope to showcase the skills of world-class beach volleyball athletes at the event in June and hopefully more Singaporeans will be inspired to eventually pick it up as a sport," he added.

While beach volleyball action will dominate daytime proceedings, the FIVB event in Singapore also looks set to feature a Japanese music festival as well as an electronic dance music festival as part of its night-time after-party programme.

Apart from Singapore, three other countries will be hosting a World Tour event for the first time - Oman in March, as well as the Philippines and Vietnam in May.

The World Tour will conclude with five-star Major events in Fort Lauderdale, Gstaad and Vienna, before the Finals in Hamburg in August.