Beaten Djokovic says may he skip Wimbledon

PARIS: Novak Djokovic said he does not know if will play the grasscourt season after tumbling out of the French Open on Tuesday.

The Serb, three-times a Wimbledon champion, appeared distraught after his quarter-final defeat by unseeded Marco Cecchinato in which he was treated for neck pain.

Advertisement

"I don't know if I'm going to play on grass," Djokovic told a media conference room minutes after walking off court.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)