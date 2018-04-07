Beating United would sweeten title triumph, says City's Stones

Beating bitter rivals Manchester United to seal the Premier League title would be an added bonus for Manchester City, the club's defender John Stones has said ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated derby.

League leaders City hold a 16-point lead over second-placed United and are one victory away from winning their third title in seven seasons.

Stones said getting that win against local foes United would sweeten their triumph.

"For the city, for our fans, for everyone, I am sure it will mean a lot more beating United to (win) the title, it is that extra bonus for people to say," Stones told Sky Sports.

"But we are treating it as another game and a derby is as derby games are.

"If it was the other way round, I am sure they would say the same. You do not want it to happen, it is the bragging rights of the city...

"It is the game you do not want to lose and we are not treating it any differently or overlooking things too much. We know the job that is in front of us, it is a massive game and a massive derby and we have to win."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)