Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman

Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman after beating Argentine's Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting, the sport's governing body said on Saturday.

Englishman Beaumont prevailed by a 28-23 margin to secure a second consecutive four-year term.

Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who was running unopposed, was elected vice-chairman.

