Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman

Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman after beating Argentine's Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting, the sport's governing body said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - World Rugby and the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee hold news conference ahead of knockout matches - Tokyo, Japan - October 15, 2019. World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont speaks. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Englishman Beaumont prevailed by a 28-23 margin to secure a second consecutive four-year term.

Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who was running unopposed, was elected vice-chairman.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

