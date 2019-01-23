Beckham to take stake with 'Class of '92' in Salford City

Beckham to take stake with 'Class of '92' in Salford City

Former England midfielder David Beckham will take a 10 percent share in non-league club Salford City, joining up with his former 'Class of '92' Manchester United team mates in the project, the club said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Former football player David Beckham visits the VinFast stand during the first press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Beckham will join Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes alongside businessman Peter Lim who will remain the largest shareholder with 40 percent.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

