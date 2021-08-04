Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo - Police

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.

Police officers watch as the car carrying Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya leaves the Polish embassy in Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been loaded into another van. A police official confirmed to Reuters that Tsimanouskaya was in the vehicle.

She was expected to go to Poland, her supporters have said. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.

(Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

