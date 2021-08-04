Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo - Police

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.

TOKYO: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.

A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been loaded into another van. A police official confirmed to Reuters that Tsimanouskaya was in the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was expected to go to Poland, her supporters have said. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.

(Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by William Mallard)