Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya leaves Polish embassy in Tokyo - Police
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.
TOKYO: Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya early on Wednesday left the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she had sought protection after refusing her team's orders to return home.
A darkened van left the compound with police escort around 7:05 a.m. (2205 GMT on Tuesday), shortly after luggage had been loaded into another van. A police official confirmed to Reuters that Tsimanouskaya was in the vehicle.
She was expected to go to Poland, her supporters have said. Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa.
(Reporting by Pak Yiu; Writing by William Mallard)