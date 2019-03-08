Belgium's Fellaini announces international retirement

Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini announced his retirement from international soccer on Friday, ending a 12-year career with the national team.

REUTERS: Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini announced his retirement from international soccer on Friday, ending a 12-year career with the national team.

The 31-year-old scored 18 goals in 87 appearances for Belgium and represented them at two World Cups, helping them finish third in Russia last year.

Advertisement

"After 12 years of representing Belgium at the highest level, I have decided to retire from senior international football," Fellaini said in a statement on Twitter.

"I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow the next generation of players to continue this very successful period in Belgian football history.

"I have many amazing memories... and I am very proud Belgium is currently number one in the FIFA rankings."

Fellaini joined Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in February, ending a five-and-a-half year spell at Premier League side Manchester United. He scored the winning goal on his CSL debut against Beijing Renhe this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)