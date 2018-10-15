Belgium's Vermaelen suffers fresh injury blow
Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has suffered another injury blow and will be out of action for several weeks after straining an adductor muscle on international duty.
Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen has suffered another injury blow and will be out of action for several weeks after straining an adductor muscle on international duty.
The 32-year-old would miss Tuesday’s friendly against the Netherlands in Brussels, Belgian FA officials said in a media advisory on Monday.
Vermaelen, who has been hit by a succession of injuries since signing for Barcelona in 2014, was taken off after 73 minutes of Belgium's 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday.
