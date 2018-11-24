Belgium take command at World Cup of Golf

Sport

Belgium take command at World Cup of Golf

Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry stormed clear of the chasing pack and soared to a five-stroke lead after the third round of the World Cup of Golf on Saturday, putting Belgium on track for a maiden title in the US$7 million team event.

European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
FILE PHOTO: Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Kingsbarns, Britain - October 4, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Pieters during the first round Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Bookmark

MELBOURNE: Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry stormed clear of the chasing pack and soared to a five-stroke lead after the third round of the World Cup of Golf on Saturday, putting Belgium on track for a maiden title in the US$7 million team event.

Having put on a wet weather clinic during the foursomes on Friday, the tall Belgian duo thrived in dry conditions to shoot nine-under 63 in the four-ball round at Metropolitan Golf Club.

Belgium, overnight co-leaders with South Korea, moved to a 19-under total of 197, five ahead of Mexico (65), Italy (66) and the Koreans (68) at the 28-nation event.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter (67) were a stroke further back on 13-under with Australia (65).

Sunday's final round reverts back to the foursomes format.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark