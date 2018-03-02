Belief key for West Brom in Watford clash - Rondon

West Bromwich Albion must believe in themselves if they are to take three valuable points in their fight to avoid relegation with a victory against Watford on Saturday, striker Salomon Rondon has said.

West Brom are bottom of the Premier League standings following just three wins in 28 games and are winless in their last five, leaving them seven points adrift of safety, while Watford are 10th with 10 fixtures remaining.

"Everybody needs to believe and to know that the only way we can stay in the Premier League - staff, players and supporters - is if we keep working," Rondon told the club's website. (www.wba.co.uk)

"Saturday is a tough game, a massive game - but it's even more massive if we take the win and the three points. No obstacle is impossible to overcome - I will believe, always.

"If mathematically it is possible that we can stay up then I will believe."

The West Midlands club have maintained their top-flight status for the last seven seasons but appear likely to drop down to the Championship if they do not arrest their slump under manager Alan Pardew.

West Brom will be eager to collect points in their next five matches when they face clubs outside the top six, before taking on top-four sides Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in three of their last five fixtures.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)