Belotti continues scoring run to complete Torino win

REUTERS: Torino captain Andrea Belotti scored for the seventh game in a row to complete a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A on Thursday which lifted his own side closer to safety.

Defender Bremer headed Torino in front from a corner after 32 minutes and Sasa Lukic curled home the second in the 76th from Belotti's pass.

Belotti, who had not scored in seven games before his current run began, intercepted Goran Pandev's pass and fired his past Mattia Perin in the last minute to take his tally for the season to 16.

Torino, who are 15th, moved eight points clear of the relegation places while Genoa, who are 17th, remained one point above the drop zone.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)