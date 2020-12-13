Belotti's 100th Torino goal in vain as Udinese win five-goal thriller

REUTERS: Torino forward Andrea Belotti scored his 100th goal for the club in all competitions but it turned out to be in vain as they lost 3-2 at home to Udinese in Serie A on Saturday despite clawing back a two-goal deficit.

The defeat continued a miserable season for Torino who have made a habit off throwing away matches from promising positions and are second-bottom with six points after 11 matches.

Torino, who have gone eight home games without a win, have conceded three or more goals in six league matches this season.

Ignacio Pussetto put 10th-placed Udinese ahead in the 24th minute after he was sent clean through by Gerard Deulofeu and fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul added a second nine minutes after halftime.

The game then took a dramatic turn with three goals in four minutes.

Torino's Federico Bonazzoli dispossessed Samir in the Udinese penalty area and laid the ball off for Belotti to score in the 66th minute and reach the century mark in just over five seasons.

Belotti then returned the compliment as his back-heeled flick set up Bonazzoli to equalise one minute later.

But two minutes afterthat Ilija Nestorovski put Udinese back in front from close range after Roberto Pereyra pulled the ball back.

Earlier, bottom side Crotone won their first match of the season when they thumped Serie A newcomers Spezia 4-1 in a battle between two promoted teams.

Crotone had not even scored in their previous four games but Junior Messias ended the drought when he curled in a shot from the edge of the area in the seventh minute.

Diego Farias equalised 11 minutes later, taking advantage of a poor back pass, and Roberto Piccoli nearly put the visitors ahead, forcing Alex Cordaz to save at close range.

Instead, Crotone ran away with the second half as goals from Arkadiusz Reca, Eduardo Henrique and Messias completed an impressive win.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)