Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

Sport

Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid

Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Real Valladolid on a six-month deal to help them in their relegation battle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Hatem Ben Arfa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group Stage - Group K - Stade Rennes v Astana - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - December 13, 2018 Stade Rennes' Hatem Ben Arfa before the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Bookmark

Winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined Real Valladolid on a six-month deal to help them in their relegation battle, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

The former Newcastle United and Paris St Germain player has been a free agent since leaving French team Stade Rennais last summer.

Ben Arfa, 32, should bring creativity to add to Valladolid's organised defensive set-up.

The side owned by Brazilian great Ronaldo sit 16th in La Liga, five points above the relegation zone after 21 games.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark