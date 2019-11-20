Football: Ben Davis not named in Thailand SEA Games squad

SINGAPORE: Footballer Ben Davis has not been named as part of the Thailand Southeast Asian (SEA) Games squad that will compete at the upcoming Games in the Philippines.



This follows a squad announcement made by the Football Association of Thailand on Wednesday (Nov 20).



Davis had been called up for Thailand’s provisional squad in September and joined up with the Thai national U23s squad for a training camp in October ahead of the Games.



The 18-year-old, who currently plays for Fulham Football Club, failed to report for National Service as required and has stayed overseas without a valid exit permit, Singapore's Ministry of Defence said earlier this year.



Davis, who was born in Phuket to a Thai mother and English father before moving to Singapore and becoming a citizen, told CNA in an interview last month that he was committed to playing for Thailand.



Thailand has been drawn in Group B with Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and Laos.



The SEA Games football tournament will be held from Nov 25 to Dec 10, during which Fulham’s first team games and Premier League 2 games will continue.

The SEA Games also does not fall within FIFA’s Coordinated International Match Calendar and clubs are not obliged to release their players to the national teams during this period.

