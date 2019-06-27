Benfica confirm 126 million euro offer for Felix from Atletico Madrid

Benfica confirm 126 million euro offer for Felix from Atletico Madrid

Benfica are evaluating an offer of 126 million euro (112.9 million pounds)

FILE PHOTO: UEFA Nations League Semi Final - Portugal v Switzerland
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Semi Final - Portugal v Switzerland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - June 5, 2019 Portugal's Joao Felix during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

offer for Portugal striker Joao Felix, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Wednesday.

If terms are agreed, Felix would be the most expensive player in the history of Atletico Madrid, surpassing the fee paid to AS Monaco for French international Thomas Lemar last season.

