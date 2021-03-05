Benfica reach Portuguese Cup final with Estoril win

LISBON: Benfica booked their place in the Portuguese Cup final with a 2-0 victory (5-1 on aggregate) over Estoril on Thursday.

The Primeira Liga side took the lead two minutes from the break through Goncalo Ramos, before substitute Luca Waldschmidt netted in stoppage time at the end of the second-half.

Benfica will face Braga in May's final after Carlos Carvalhal's side beat Porto 3-2 at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday to record a 4-3 aggregate win.

Braga raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 28 minutes thanks to an Abel Ruiz double and a Lucas Piazon effort.

Porto pulled one back through Otavio on the half hour before Cristian Borja was sent off for Braga 11 minutes from the break.

Moussa Marega set up a tense finish 15 minutes from time, but Braga held on to reach their first Cup final since winning the trophy in 2016.

(Reporting by Joseph Walker, editing by Ed Osmond)