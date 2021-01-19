Benfica report 17 COVID-19 cases, discuss postponing games

Portuguese soccer club Benfica reported a mass COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, announcing that 17 people from their playing squad, coaching staff and general staff had tested positive.

The Lisbon side said in a statement on its official website that it would consult the national department of health over whether it should play matches within the next two weeks in the interests of public safety and the health of its players.

Benfica, who are third in the Portuguese top flight, are due to play a league cup semi-final against Braga on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

