Benfica's Anderson Talisca joins Guangzhou Evergrande on loan

SAO PAULO: Benfica have loaned Brazilian attacking midfielder Anderson Talisca to Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, media reports quoted the club as saying on Friday.

The loan deal is for six months, Sky Sports said.

The Chinese side made no comment in English but their website featured a picture of the 24-year-old holding the club shirt with the words "Welcome Guangzhou".

Talisca has played the last two seasons on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

