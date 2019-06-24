Benitez to leave Newcastle after failing to agree new contract

Manager Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle United when his contract expires on June 30, the Premier League club said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez reacts before their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, northern Spain, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Benitez, who arrived at St James' Park in March 2016, leaves the club after guiding them to 13th in the league last season.

"It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019," the club said in a statement.

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

