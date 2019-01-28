Benito Villamarin to host Copa del Rey final

Sport

Benito Villamarin to host Copa del Rey final

The 2019 Copa del Rey final will take place at Real Betis's Benito Villamarin stadium on May 25, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said Monday.

Soccer : Real Betis home stadium Estadio Benito Villamarin in Sevilla
FILE PHOTO: General view of Estadio Benito Villamarin, JANUARY 14, 2019 - Football / Soccer : General view of Real Betis home stadium "Estadio Benito Villamarin" in Sevilla, Spain. (Photo by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO)

Bookmark

BARCELONA: The 2019 Copa del Rey final will take place at Real Betis's Benito Villamarin stadium on May 25, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said Monday.

The stadium has a 60,000 capacity and it is the fourth time the final will take place in Seville, after it was hosted at La Cartuja in 1999 and 2001, and Campo de la Victoria in 1925.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark