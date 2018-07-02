Berahino aims to revive career and fire Stoke to promotion

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said he is looking to reignite his career and help the club win back promotion to the Premier League following relegation to the second-tier Championship last season.

Berahino, who joined from West Bromwich Albion in January 2017, found himself embroiled in disciplinary issues last term which led to former manager Paul Lambert removing him from the first-team squad.

"I have made some mistakes. I have let myself and the people around me down," Berahino told Sky Sports News.

"But it's part of life and you have got to try and better yourself every day and try to improve as a player."

"I want to try and do the best I can to help the team, obviously, and put Stoke back where it belongs."

The 24-year-old will be hoping to break his goal-scoring drought under new manager Gary Rowett, with his last goal coming in a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in February 2016.

