Berhalter appointed US men's national team coach

REUTERS: Gregg Berhalter has been appointed as the new coach of the United States men's national team, U.S. Soccer announced on Sunday.

Berhalter, a journeyman defender who competed in two World Cups for the U.S. as a player, has resigned as coach of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew to take up his new position.

The 45-year-old takes the helm after the U.S. national side suffered a debacle when it failed, shockingly, to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Berhalter, who was the first player for the English club Crystal Palace to appear in a World Cup finals, made 44 appearances for the national team, playing in the 2002 and 2006 editions.

He played in Europe for 15 years, plying his trade in Germany, the Netherlands and, briefly, England, where he made 14 league appearances for the then second-tier Palace in 2001 and 2002.

