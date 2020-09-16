Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Sport

Bernal withdraws from Tour de France ahead of stage 17

Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team announced on Wednesday.

Tour de France
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 16 - La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans - France - September 15, 2020. Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal of Colombia before the start. Pool via REUTERS/Marco Bertorello

Bookmark

REUTERS: Defending champion Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of stage 17, his Ineos Grenadiers team announced on Wednesday.

"This is obviously not how I wanted my Tour de France to end, but I agree that it is the right decision for me in the circumstances," Bernal said in a statement https://www.ineosgrenadiers.com/article/egan-bernal-withdraws-from-the-tour-de-france.

"I have the greatest respect for this race and I am already looking forward to coming back in the years ahead."

The 23-year-old will focus on his recovery from the Tour, and reset his goals for the rest of the season, his team said.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark